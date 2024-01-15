Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $494.40. 1,107,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,322. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.56 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

