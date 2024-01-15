Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $1.25 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of BNED opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.