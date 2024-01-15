Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $174.00 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 556,601,668 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

