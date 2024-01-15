Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $172.45 million and approximately $31.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 556,601,668 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

