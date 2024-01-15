Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credito Emiliano
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.