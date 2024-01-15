Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.