Critical Comparison: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for African Agriculture and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 648.55%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than African Agriculture.

This table compares African Agriculture and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.75 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Risk and Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07%

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

