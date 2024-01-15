Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 725.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.17. 845,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

