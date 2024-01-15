Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.71. 6,833,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.