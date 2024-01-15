Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.99. 5,182,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,611. The stock has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $439.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

