Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 238.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.38. 1,779,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,578. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
