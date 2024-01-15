Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 323,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

