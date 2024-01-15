Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.13. 976,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

