Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,633 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.