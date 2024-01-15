Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 107.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

