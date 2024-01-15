Delek US (NYSE:DK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

