Deuterium Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises 0.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after buying an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,211,000 after buying an additional 155,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Valaris by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 651,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. 1,058,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,667. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

