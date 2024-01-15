Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 6,874,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,067. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

