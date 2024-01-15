Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.92. 849,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.12. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

