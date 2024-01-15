Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. PDD comprises 1.2% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in PDD by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,607,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 2,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,446,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,119 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.63. 5,139,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,778. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.