Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 7,903,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,917,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 6.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Stories

