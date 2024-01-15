Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Albertsons Companies comprises 0.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after buying an additional 647,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

