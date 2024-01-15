Deuterium Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.89. 123,043,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,585,867. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

