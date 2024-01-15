Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $153.84. 1,472,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

