Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.84 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.