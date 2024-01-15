DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.66 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $140.66 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,663.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00164366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00588759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00062180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00365228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00200343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,763,698,940 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

