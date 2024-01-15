Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

