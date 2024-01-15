Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,627 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

