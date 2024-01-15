Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC remained flat at $28.97 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

