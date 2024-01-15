Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys 3,938 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $117.40 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

