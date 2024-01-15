Divergent Wealth Advisors Sells 20,703 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Divergent Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $24,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONEQ opened at $59.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

