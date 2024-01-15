Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $980.20

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 980.20 ($12.49) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.75), with a volume of 1426566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($14.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Down 9.5 %

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 716.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.81. The firm has a market cap of £479.10 million, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,736.97%.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.