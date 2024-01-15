Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $58.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $49.81 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.04 and a beta of 1.60. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

