Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.46. 2,791,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

