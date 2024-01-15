Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Decreased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. 2,791,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

