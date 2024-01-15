E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.6 %

ETWO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.99. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 79.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,125,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

