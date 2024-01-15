Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 7,990 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

