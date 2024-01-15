Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

