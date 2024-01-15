Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $96.23 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

