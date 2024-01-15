Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 692,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,656. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

