Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

