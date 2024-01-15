Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 298,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Edgio by 627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Edgio by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 124,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Edgio by 633.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgio Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of EGIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Edgio has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $97.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

