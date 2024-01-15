Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $112,398,000 after buying an additional 239,993 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,218 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,608 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,159 shares of company stock worth $4,118,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

