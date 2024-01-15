Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $83,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $503,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.12. 1,218,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.86 and a 200-day moving average of $459.30.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

