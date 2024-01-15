Eley Financial Management Inc Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eley Financial Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.8% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $237.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

