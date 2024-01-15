Eley Financial Management Inc Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. 6,809,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

