Eley Financial Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,800. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $91.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

