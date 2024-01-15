Eley Financial Management Inc Sells 104 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eley Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.52 on Monday, reaching $485.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,311. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $489.73. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

