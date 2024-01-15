Eley Financial Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Eley Financial Management Inc lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 526,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares during the period.

FENY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $22.70. 1,065,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

