Energi (NRG) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $184,070.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00084492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00030438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,809,177 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

