Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

ETR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.13. 972,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

